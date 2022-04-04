Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 225 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £34.04 billion and a PE ratio of -252.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.37.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.