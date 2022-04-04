Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

