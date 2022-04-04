Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after acquiring an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 92.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,099 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,318,000 after acquiring an additional 121,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,999,000 after acquiring an additional 208,558 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

VOD stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.