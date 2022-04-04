Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.67.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.