W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $510.55.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $517.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.80.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $214,942,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,847,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.