Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.09.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $151.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.15. Walmart has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $418.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.