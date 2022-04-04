Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Loop Capital

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $137.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average is $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

