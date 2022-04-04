Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.62. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 314 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 49.04% and a negative return on equity of 68.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waterdrop by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.