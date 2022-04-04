Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of WTS opened at $140.16 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $116.54 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.