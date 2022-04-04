Wayfair (NYSE:W) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on W. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.25.

Wayfair stock opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.00 and its 200-day moving average is $194.46. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $343.80.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $127,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

