WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $185.01 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $182.11 and a 1 year high of $321.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

