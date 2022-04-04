WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will announce $2.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. WEC Energy Group also reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castellan Group boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

