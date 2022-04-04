WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $17,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

NYSE WEC opened at $101.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.