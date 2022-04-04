Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Expensify (EXFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Expensify (NASDAQ: EXFY):

3/31/2022 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $22.00 to $17.00.

2/15/2022 – Expensify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

2/11/2022 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13.

Get Expensify Inc alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. OpenView Management LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.