Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ: HALL):
- 4/3/2022 – Hallmark Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Hallmark Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “
HALL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. Analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
