Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $11.50 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/25/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

3/15/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

2/17/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of AVAH traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.36. 44,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $620.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,591 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,895 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 829,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 391,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.