Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 331.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

WB stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

