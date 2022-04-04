Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLYW. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Flywire stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.26. 17,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,397. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $406,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,092 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

