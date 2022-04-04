Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $285.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDX. Argus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock opened at $262.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.36 and its 200 day moving average is $254.70. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 222.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.