Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $23.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DAN. Barclays cut their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.43.

DAN stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. Dana has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

