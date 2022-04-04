Wells Fargo & Company Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $87.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.06.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

