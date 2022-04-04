WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.50.
Shares of WCC stock opened at $132.00 on Thursday. WESCO International has a one year low of $82.17 and a one year high of $140.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average is $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.
In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International (Get Rating)
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.
