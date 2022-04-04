Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

WLKP opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,704,000 after purchasing an additional 422,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 538,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 227,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

