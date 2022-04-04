WHALE Market Cap Reaches $49.22 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.39 or 0.00013846 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $49.22 million and $836,899.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.01 or 0.07485844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,120.58 or 0.99927635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00048244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

