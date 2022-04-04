White Pine Investment CO Has $3.67 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.19 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

