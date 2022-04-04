Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $92.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

WLDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,141. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $403.81 million, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $230,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Willdan Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Willdan Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Willdan Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Willdan Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

