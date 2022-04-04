Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $403.81 million, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $92.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $712,272.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,739,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,035,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 383,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 37,456 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.