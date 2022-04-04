Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.
NASDAQ WTW opened at $237.46 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $199.78 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.
In related news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,380 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.
