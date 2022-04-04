Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $237.46 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $199.78 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

In related news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,380 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

