Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($64.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,450 ($71.39) to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.85).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,819 ($36.93) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,454.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,190.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,478 ($71.76).

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.12), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,311,763.16).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

