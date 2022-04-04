Workspace Group’s (WKP) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on the stock.

WKP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 850 ($11.13) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.64) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.75) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 920 ($12.05).

Shares of Workspace Group stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 699 ($9.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,725. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.76) and a one year high of GBX 979 ($12.82). The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 728.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 802.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

