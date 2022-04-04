WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WSFS Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after buying an additional 296,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after buying an additional 175,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after buying an additional 1,107,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,605,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.