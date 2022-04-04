Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.20% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $16,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

WH stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

