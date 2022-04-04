Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

XELB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 5,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 322.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,005 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

