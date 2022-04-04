Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,681,000 after purchasing an additional 851,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 436,427 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after purchasing an additional 623,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,738,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $19.57 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

