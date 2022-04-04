xEURO Hits 1-Day Volume of $33,871.00 (XEUR)

xEURO (XEUR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, xEURO has traded flat against the dollar. xEURO has a market capitalization of $22,552.30 and approximately $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xEURO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.02 or 0.07467877 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.97 or 1.00063966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00047387 BTC.

xEURO Profile

xEURO’s total supply is 20,419 coins. xEURO’s official website is xeuro.online . xEURO’s official Twitter account is @xEuroOnline and its Facebook page is accessible here

