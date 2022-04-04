Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xunlei from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Xunlei alerts:

XNET opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a PE ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 403,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 518,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 56,491 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 493,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 390,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (Get Rating)

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.