Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xunlei from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
XNET opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a PE ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Xunlei (Get Rating)
Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
