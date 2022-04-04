Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE XYL opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.37. Xylem has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

