York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

YORW opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $572.73 million, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.13. York Water has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. On average, research analysts predict that York Water will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,437,000 after purchasing an additional 68,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of York Water by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,761,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About York Water (Get Rating)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.