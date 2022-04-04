Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $7.77

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $8.39. Youdao shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 5,184 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -0.73.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 96.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after buying an additional 799,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Youdao by 953.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 575,849 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in Youdao by 175.3% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Youdao by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275,238 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Youdao by 367.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

