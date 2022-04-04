Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.62. 12,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,473. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

