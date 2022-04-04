Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. AFC Gamma posted sales of $4.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $84.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $89.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $93.86 million to $146.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 55.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

AFCG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 2,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.03 million and a PE ratio of 13.57. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

