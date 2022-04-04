Zacks: Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.38. Avantor posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 9,534,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,257. Avantor has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,637 shares of company stock worth $619,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

