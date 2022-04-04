Zacks: Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Million

Equities analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) to report $21.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the lowest is $20.16 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,010.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $114.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $120.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $175.77 million, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $197.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.12% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. The business had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 198,693 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

