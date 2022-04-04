Zacks: Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) to report $30.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the lowest is $30.00 million. AxoGen reported sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $138.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $139.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $171.75 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $172.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 104,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 266.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 38.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen (Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.