Zacks: Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,671. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.82. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

