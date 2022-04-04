Zacks: Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 851.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 88,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,749. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.12. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

