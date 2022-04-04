Zacks: Analysts Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $55.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.73 million and the highest is $56.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $257.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $260.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $340.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $357.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WM Technology.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after buying an additional 392,041 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 160.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in WM Technology by 63.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 263.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 301,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

