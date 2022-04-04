Zacks: Analysts Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $55.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.73 million and the highest is $56.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $257.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $260.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $340.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $357.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WM Technology.
MAPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $22.24.
About WM Technology (Get Rating)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.