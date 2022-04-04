Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.02). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to $14.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCT. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

