Zacks: Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to report $348.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.67 million. GDS posted sales of $260.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in GDS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd lifted its stake in GDS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in GDS by 12.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,833,000 after purchasing an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GDS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $41.77 on Monday. GDS has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

