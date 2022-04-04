Zacks: Brokerages Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the highest is $2.90. LGI Homes posted earnings of $3.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $17.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $19.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGIH. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after buying an additional 177,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,241,000 after buying an additional 158,424 shares during the period. Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,082,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,846,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.12. 2,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,567. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.53. LGI Homes has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $188.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.